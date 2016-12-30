Rincon Mexicano closes second location

Rincon Mexicano restaurant is apparently out of the Lexington market after its second location at 3901 Harrodsburg Road closed earlier this week.
The restaurant posted a Wednesday message on its Facebook for the Harrodsburg Road location saying: “We are very sorry to announce that we have closed Rincon. We appreciate all the support in Lexington.”
As recently as Dec. 15, Rincon’s Facebook page had been promoting gift cards for the restaurant.
Rincon closed its Euclid Avenue location in late July. A spokesman for co-owner Veronica Salas said at that time that the closing was due to “multiple factors.”
That spot had been in operation above Charlie Brown’s bar since 1992.
Attempts to reach co-owner Veronica Salas about the closing of the Harrodsburg Road restaurant were unsuccessful.
