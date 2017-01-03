Chick-fil-A to open at New Circle and Richmond Road

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast-chicken restaurant chain, will open a location at the corner of Richmond Road and New Circle Road in front of Southland Christian Church.
The site is the location of the now-shuttered Applebee’s which closed in the late summer of 2016.
Chick-fil-A has Lexington locations at 2025 Harrodsburg Road, 2514 Nicholasville Road; Fayette Mall, 3401 Nicholasville Road; Hamburg Place, 1863 Plaudit Place; and at the University of Kentucky.
Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Brenda Morrow confirmed on Tuesday afternoon in an email that the restaurant is coming to that location, but she could offer neither construction details nor a projected opening date.
Chick-fil-A is the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chain in the United States based on annual system-wide sales. While it serves a wide variety of sandwiches, salads and wraps, its staple item is the original chicken sandwich, a seasoned boneless breast of chicken that is hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in peanut oil, then served on a bun with dill pickle chips.
“We are looking forward to serving all of our customers delicious food in an atmosphere of genuine hospitality,” Morrow said in the email. “Chick-fil-A is committed to serving the communities in which we operate.”
The chain is famed for its First 100 promotion, in which the first 100 customers at a new restaurant get free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Chick-fil-A has restaurants in 46 states and in 2015 opened a location in Manhattan. According to the Chick-fil-A web site, “Nearly every week a new Chick-fil-A restaurant opens somewhere across the country.”
During January, the chain will open restaurants in DeLand, Fla.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Houston, Texas; Kettering, Ohio; Thomson, Ga.; Troy, Ohio; Valrico, Fla.; Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada; and Hutchinson, Kansas.
The chain is closed on Sundays, a decision made by founder Truett Cathy in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Ga.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments