Tom + Chee restaurant at Hamburg to close this week

Tom + Chee is closing its Lexington restaurant, which opened in 2013. The restaurant, at 2200 War Admiral Way in Hamburg, posted an announcement on its Facebook account early Tuesday afternoon.
“This week is your last chance to get your T + C grilled cheese fix at the Hamburg location. Sadly we are closing in just a few days,” the announcement said.
Neither the franchisee for the Cincinnati-based chain nor the restaurant manager would comment on the closing.
The once-hot restaurant chain, featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” seems to have cooled markedly in the past year.
In November, 2016, three central Ohio sites, including one near the Ohio State University campus, closed. In March, 2016 a franchised Tom + Chee closed in Buchanan, Wis. In April, 2016, the Tom + Chee in Lincoln, Neb., which had opened in 2014, closed.
The Tom + Chee in Maumee, Ohio, closed in February 2016. A location in Carrboro, N.C., closed in November 2015.
A Yelp search indicated that the Tom + Chee in Olathe, Kansas, and the one in Centennial, Colo., also closed. In Lansing, Mich., a Hot Chicken Kitchen replaced Tom + Chee after it closed in August.
Tom + Chee in O’Fallon, Mo., announced Monday that it had closed, citing “circumstances beyond our control.”
The company’s website says it has restaurants in 15 states. It could not immediately be determined from Tom + Chee corporate headquarters how many restaurants remain open.
FastCasual.com ranked Tom + Chee No. 2 overall out of 75 restaurants in its 2016 list of top 100 movers and shakers.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments