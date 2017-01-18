Time Warner Cable is now Spectrum

Lexington and environs, your cable service is officially not called Time Warner Cable any more.
As of Wednesday, it’s Spectrum.
Spectrum is the name given to the company that resulted from Charter Communications acquiring Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. Spectrum’s divisions include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice.
A Frequently Asked Questions posted by Charter said that customers would not initially see any changes in their service levels or prices. Spectrum services feature “straightforward, nationally uniform pricing with no contracts, no early termination fees, and (are) backed by a 30-day money back guarantee,” according to Wednesday morning’s release.
All Spectrum TV subscribers have access to its TV app, which provides access to live TV to portable devices in the home and select content on the go.
Spectrum is investing in transitioning remaining analog Time Warner Cable and Bright House cable systems to all-digital networks, the news release states. It also said that Spectrum is bringing back jobs from overseas call centers, insourcing its workforce “and adding more jobs to serve the customer better.”
For more information visit Spectrum.com or call 1-855-707-7328.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments