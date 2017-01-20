Pizzeria will open on Romany, will offer Turkish food, too

Romany Road is destined for a busy 2017 on the food front.
The Bridge pizzeria, which opened nearly five years ago at 393 Waller Avenue, will be moving an expanded operation into the 342 Romany Road spot most recently occupied by a Fit exercise studio.
Bridge owner Bayram Vatansever said that the restaurant will have more than 100 seats and an expanded concept. In addition to pizza, it will offer Turkish cuisine, a full bar and espresso/cappuccino.
The second floor of the building, in addition to being used for coffee service, will also be used as a special event space, Vatansever said.
Vatansever is originally from Turkey. He said he learned the pizza trade while working at a New Jersey pizzeria.
He called the new restaurant, which is expected to open in 2 1/2-3 months, “a really good concept.”
The Bridge on Waller will close one day and The Bridge on Romany will open the next, Vatansever said.
Before the fitness studio, the Romany Road space housed businesses including J& H Lanmark, Carl Meyers clothiers and Phil’s CookShop.
On Thursday, Cox Foods of Hindman announced that it would be opening an upscale IGA supermarket on the site of the former Kroger at 344 Romany Road.
