Merit Furniture location to become Rooster Brewing and Gastro Gnomes eatery

Rooster Brewing and The Gastro Gnomes food truck are going into business in the former Merit Furniture building on North Limestone.
Rooster Brewing already has a tap room on Main Street in Paris. The 157 North Limestone location in Lexington has 2,900 square feet on its main floor and gives The Gastro Gnomes a full brick-and-mortar kitchen location.
The Gastro Gnomes food truck, which offers locally sourced food, serves items such as green curry chicken fried rice, breakfast burger, California Roll burrito and mango and coconut cheesecake. The chefs are Andrew Suthers and Kyle Klatka.
The team effort does not yet have a name, said Ralph Quillin, founder of Rooster Brew and a Bourbon County businessman, but is likely to be ready this summer.
The location will house a “teeny-tiny” brewery in its basement, Quillin said, with a capacity of perhaps 30 gallons, that could be used for special brews to be unveiled periodically.
Rooster Brewing distributes in Central Kentucky but will extend its reach to Louisville and Northern Kentucky this year, he said.
Quillin began brewing beer as a hobby in 2008. The Paris tap room was launched in 2014.
He posted a picture of the key of the North Limestone property on Facebook on Friday afternoon after signing the lease.
“We just kind of looked and looked and this, just kind of out of the blue, popped up,” Quillin said.
The goal of the new restaurant “is not only to provide the best environment that we can so that the Gastro Gnomes can shine, but so the customers can receive our really unique experience,” Quillin said.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
