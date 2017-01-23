Pulaski County brewery wins chamber New Business of the Year award

Jarfly Brewing Company, a craft brewery based in Somerset, was given the New Business of the Year award by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce last week, according to a release sent from the brewery.
“It’s through this demonstration of unity and community outreach, combined with careful attention to detail, that Jarfly has been able to offer Somerset a new take on going out and drinking a beer,” Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue said in the release.
The company is Somerset’s first craft brewery. It opened Aug. 4 last year. Some of Jarfly’s beers include Baxter’s Coffee Stout, which is brewed with an infusion of locally roasted coffee and a dry-hopped India pale ale called the “Nice Day Session.”
The company also helps its local community. According to the release, Jarfly regularly donates hundreds of pounds of spent grain each week to local farmers and producers to feed livestock.
Delaney Stephens, one of the co-owners of the brewery, said he was pleased with the award, but gave credit to the Pulaski County community.
“Connecting with our patrons I think has been the most notable and meaningful accomplishment,” he said in the release. “Most people that come through the door, either for the first time or the twentieth time, see and understand what we’re trying to do. It’s more than just making good beer.”
