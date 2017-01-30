Lucie Slone Meyers’ Red Light Kitchen & Lounge to open Feb. 14

Restaurateur Lucie Slone Meyers’ latest venture, Red Light Kitchen & Lounge at 780 North Limestone, will open Feb. 14 in time for Valentine’s Day dinner.
The restaurant will begin by serving dinner only, then expand to serve lunch and finally brunch, she said. On Sundays, the Red Light will serve brunch only, she said.
On the first formal day in business, Red Light Kitchen will likely open at 4 p.m.
Meyers’ previous restaurant, a la Lucie at 159 North Limestone, closed in November 2015. Meyers said then that higher rent at that location was a factor in the move further north on Limestone, where she could own her restaurant space.
Meyers then discovered she had lung cancer, which along with contracting difficulties with the new restaurant’s renovation, slowed the opening of Red Light. The site had previously housed a Mexican grocery store.
Among the Red Light menu items will be a ceviche cup, caviar flight, pork barbecue dumpling, French onion soup, noodle bowls both vegetarian and with meat, paella, rib-eye steak, fried chicken, fish and chips, burgers and what she calls “my favorite”: sliced turkey on a stuffing waffle “so you get Thanksgiving all year round.”
Also, Meyers said, “We’re going to do some fun salads,” including a wilted mustard green salad with bacon, wedge salad and a tomato mozzarella salad.
A black bean hummus board will also be available, along with a meat and cheese board and a flatbread pizza board.
Red Light will also have a full bar.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments