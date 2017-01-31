Amazon to bring $1.5 billion hub to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport

A $1.5 billion Amazon air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport received preliminary approval for $40 million in Kentucky tax incentives on Tuesday.
Amazon already employs 10,000 full-time workers in 11 fulfillment centers across Kentucky. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved the tax incentives in a special meeting.
The air hub would serve a growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes. Amazon’s Prime service charges customers an annual fee and then gives them free standard shipping on a large number of items including Amazon Prime Pantry, a grocery service. Paying the Amazon Prime fee also gives customers access to Amazon streaming television content.
Cincinnati is among the cities that are now being offered the Amazon Prime Now service, which offers Amazon items, plus household essentials including groceries, health and beauty items, electronics, pet supplies and toys with free two-hour delivery. In some cities, such as Columbus, Amazon is now offering one-hour delivery from “Amazon restaurants.”
The air hub in Boone County would be the largest single investment by a company ever in Northern Kentucky, followed by Delta’s $379 million hub expansion at the Hebron airport in 1993.
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is located in Hebron in Boone County, Kentucky. The airport opened to commercial flights in 1947.
The hub will include 40 aircraft over 920 acres and will eventually hire 2,700 employees, 600 of them full-time.
The 600 employees will earn an average hourly wage of $26 including benefits.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
