Andover Golf and Country Club closed; bank says new management will reopen

Andover Golf and Country Club at 3450 Todds Road has closed.
Whitaker Bank, the mortgage-holder on the property, has taken control of the club facilities after negotiating with management, according to Tom Hinkebein, president of Whitaker Bank Inc.
The club closed on Feb. 2, he said.
“We had not filed any suit on them,” Hinkebein said. “We were trying to work with them. We did not force it at all.”
The bank fielded a half-dozen calls by Friday afternoon from groups interested in re-opening the club, Hinkebein said. Though he cannot guarantee a precise date for re-opening, “it’s our desire for us to have a nice country club out there, and for us not to own it.”
The club posted on its Facebook page as recently as Wednesday that it was seeking public patrons to come out to the golf course for a $45 rate for 18 holes with golf cart rental included.
Andover, which opened in 1989, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009 citing liabilities of nearly $3.9 million and assets of $1.6 million. At the time, the club’s financial woes were blamed on the post-2008 decline in the national economy and lack of personal discretionary income.
The club features an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, a heated swimming pool and a dining facility.
