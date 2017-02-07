Latin-inspired restaurant opens downtown

Corto Lima restaurant, the latest offering from Chef Jonathan Lundy, will open Feb. 8 at 101 West Short Street.
“Corto Lima” means “short lime” in Spanish.
Corto Lima has seats for table service and bar service. Seating is first-come first-served and reservations are not accepted.
The menu will include the cuisine of Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America as well as the American Southwest. The restaurant will offer vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan items.
Lundy will feature homemade artisanal corn tortillas made using the process of nixtamalization, in which the grain is soaked and cooked in an alkaline solution, usually limewater, and hulled.
The bar will focus on tequilas, mezcals, rums and wines of Latin origin.
The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Hours are extended on Friday and Saturday evenings with food being served until midnight. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.
Before Corto Lima, the building was the home of The Upstart Crow, an American tavern.
