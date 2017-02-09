Community helps employees after award-winning Harper’s Ham business destroyed in fire

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

1:01 John Calipari: Step on the gas or you gotta step back

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

0:41 EKU pedway reopens