Alltech plans $21 million expansion of Nicholasville headquarters

Alltech, the biotechnology company founded in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur Pearse Lyons, is planning a $21 million expansion of its Nicholasville headquarters.
The company is considering adding 73,000 square feet of office space, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Administration.
KEDFA on Thursday approved $2 million in tax incentives for the expansion, which is expected to eventually create 100 jobs with an average hourly wage of $35 including employee benefits.
Alltech spent $80 million on expansion in 2012 — $40 million to expand its Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co. and another $40 million on expansion of its Nicholasville headquarters.
Alltech, which is the only privately held company among the top five animal health companies in the world, is located at 3031 Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville. The company has more than 100 manufacturing sites globally and 5,000 employees worldwide.
Company spokesman Susanna Elliott said that Deirdre Lyons, Alltech’s director of corporate image and wife of Pearse Lyons, could not immediately be reached for comment. Deirdre Lyons is overseeing the expansion, which will be in front of the current Alltech complex, Elliott said.
