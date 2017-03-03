Street Craves, Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers close near UK campus

Street Craves and Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers have closed their joint operation on South Limestone.
Street Craves opened along with its sister restaurant, Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers, in 2015 at South Limestone and Avenue of Champions, adjacent to the University of Kentucky campus. Freakin’ Unbelievable’s entrance fronted Jersey Street. The restaurants had outdoor dining space.
Street Craves concentrated on items such as salads and tacos, Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers on artisan customized burgers.
In a news release, restaurant group Spartan Pastabilities stated that both restaurants were test concepts. The restaurant group said it is shifting its focus to concentrate on Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers, which has locations in Louisville and Flint, Mich.
The Street Craves website and Facebook page were not working Friday.
The restaurateurs are seeking area development agreements for the burger business in Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky/greater Cincinnati, the news release stated.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments