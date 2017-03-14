Hot chicken restaurant has closed following legal battle

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken at 867 South Broadway has closed.
The restaurant, which specialized in Nashville-style spicy hot chicken and fish as well as shrimp burgers, opened in June, 2016.
The restaurant had been part of a pair of dueling lawsuits between “Chef Big Shake” Shawn Davis and his wife Robin, who originated the “Big Shake” concept in Tennessee, and Lexington businessmen Lee White, Greg McDonald and companies including Blue Horse Capital Partners LLC.
The cases were settled out of court in February with no details provided.
Big Shake’s Hot Chicken on South Broadway was open as recently as March 11, according to its Facebook account.
The Davises had said in their lawsuit that they were willing to allow White, McDonald and their companies to keep that location.
As for the Davises, they’ve launched a new website and are preparing to open a Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish store in Huntsville, Ala.
White refused to comment on the closing.
