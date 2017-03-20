Two more Radio Shacks in Lexington are closing

Radio Shack announced last week that it will shutter another 365 stores, among them two in Lexington.
The Lexington Radio Shack stores to be closed are at 1301 Winchester Road and 524 West New Circle Road. The two stores are the last Radio Shacks in Lexington.
Radio Shack, an electronics retailer based in Fort Worth, Texas, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in just over two years.
About 1,850 of RadioShack's 5,900 employees are expected to be affected by the moves.
In 2015, Lexington stores at Fayette Mall, Hamburg and South Farm Marketplace, off Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War, closed. RadioShacks in Paris, Nicholasville, Danville and Winchester were also closed at that time.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
