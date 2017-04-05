KET announces 24-hour channel dedicated to children’s programming

Kentucky children can watch “Sesame Street” whenever and wherever they want with PBS and KET’s new channel that broadcasts free 24-hour children’s programming.
KET announced the new programming Wednesday at the Russell Schools Community Services Center, but the KET PBS KIDS channel has already been broadcasting.
Kentucky residents can get the channel on cable, Spectrum, Comcast, ket.org/kids, pbskids.org, or the PBS KIDS Video app.
Nielsen data shows that most children watch TV on weeknights and weekend afternoons and evenings, KET officials said. The KET PBS KIDS channel will reach children during those prime-time windows and provide education, all the time.
Children can watch some of their favorite shows like “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Odd Squad” and “Nature Cat.”
Shae Hopkins, executive director and CEO of KET said the network is about life-long learning and said the channel could help children receive education before attending kindergarten. More than half of Kentucky children are not prepared for the grade and many do not attend formal preschools, she said.
“KET PBS KIDS is a new on-air and online channel that is dedicated to education, non-violent, commercial-free programming,” Hopkins said.
Head Start Director for the Community Action Council Sharon Price said quality childhood education builds upon what children learn by treating every moment as a planned opportunity to enrich language skills, self-confidence, problem solving and more.
She said the center partners with organizations in central Kentucky like KET to “provide enriching environments and positive learning environments for our children.”
“All around the clock the child’s brain is making new connections and pathways that are laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning,” Price said.
WHERE TO FIND KET PBS KIDS
Spectrum TV
- Covington 196
- Ashland 310
- Bowling Green 196
- Hazard 310
- Lexington 196
- Madisonville 105
- Morehead 310
- Murray 193
- Owensboro 310
- Louisville 196
- Paducah 193
- Pikeville 310
- Somerset 310
- Elizabethtown 310
Comcast
- Franklin 253
- Horse Cave 240
- Ft. Campbell 244
- Greenville 233
- Paducah 240
- Lawrenceburg (Ind.)250
- Campbellsville 239
- Elizabethtown 239
Over-the-air on these broadcast channels
- Ashland WKAS 25.4
- Bowling Green WKGB 53.4
- Covington WCVN 54.4
- Elizabethtown WKZT 23.4
- Hazard WKHA 35.4
- Lexington-Richmond WKLE 46.4
- Louisville WKPC 15.4
- Madisonville WKMA 35.4
- Morehead WKMR 38.4
- Murray-Mayfield WKMU 21.4
- Owensboro-Henderson WKOH 31.4
- Owenton WKON 52.4
- Paducah WKPD 29.4
- Pikeville WKPI 22.4
- Somerset WKSO 29.4
