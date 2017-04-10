Lexington’s hhgregg begins liquidating its inventory

Electronics retailer hhgregg in Hamburg Pavilion has begun liquidating its inventory after the Indianapolis-based company failed to find a buyer. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in March.
A sign at the Hamburg store’s entrance advertises 10 to 30 percent off everything. The company has said it plans to close all its stores by May.
Founded in 1955, the retailer had 220 stores in 19 states selling major appliances like washers as well as TVs, computers and home theater systems.
Just days before announcing its bankruptcy protection in March, hhgregg said it planned to close three distribution centers and 88 stores. But the move was not enough to salvage the chain.
It is the latest brick-and-mortar chain to buckle under due to industry changes from the rise of online shopping, the Associated Press reported. For example, shoe chain Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy protection last week.
In addition to Lexington, hhgregg has stores in Louisville, Bowling Green, Florence and Elizabethtown.
