Woodford Reserve unveils mint julep cups for charitable cause

Woodford Reserve is continuing its tradition of selling pricy mint julep cups for a charitable organization.
The Versailles-based distillery unveiled the $1,000 and $2,500 cups at the location that will be receiving the money from the cups: the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The $1,000 cups, called “Noble Cups,” feature 18-karat yellow gold over sterling silver and feature the shapes of a horse and riders, a crown, rose and horseshoe across the cup. The $2,500 cups, named “Royal Cups,” are gold-plated sterling silver with a 24-karat heavy reliquary quality gold plating.
There are 90 Noble Cups and 15 Royal Cups. They can be bought at Woodfordreservemintjulep.com on a first-come, first-served basis through noon May 5. The cups come with a gold-plated sipping straw.
Once purchased, cups can be claimed by buyers or their proxies at Churchill Downs on May 6, the day of the Derby.
The cups are handcrafted by Louisville-based jeweler From the Vault. Three horses in stride adorn the cup, inspired by British photographer Eadweard Muybridge’s filmstrip, “The Horse in Motion,” which proved that all four hooves leave the ground during a gallop.
Each cup will be presented in a silk “purse” inspired by the “purse” of winnings given to the victors of a horse race.
This is the 12th year Woodford Reserve has sold the cups. Previous charities that have received money from the program include the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and the Wounded Warrior Equestrian Program. Woodford Reserve has donated more than $425,000 through the program.
Woodford Reserve 2017 Kentucky Derby Mint Julep
1.5 ounce Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
1/4 ounce Pimm’s Liqueur
1/2 ounce Elderflower Cordial
1/4 ounce Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Simple Syrup
1 dash Earl Grey bitters
A handful of mint
Rub mint around the julep cup, expressing the essential oils. Add remaining ingredients and top with crushed ice. Churn ingredients with a bar spoon to distribute the flavor. Top with additional crushed ice.
