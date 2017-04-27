The Summit opens with strong preview, but most of its offerings will open later

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 The Summit at Fritz Farm officially opens, but many stores still "coming soon" Pause 1:21 Ariat chooses Lexington as site for its second brick-and-mortar location 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success 3:26 United passenger attorney: Airlines have bullied us, and Dao is 'the guy to stand up for passengers' 0:58 Dunbar coach remembers Star Ifeacho: "He touched so many different groups of people" 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design 2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community 1:19 Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac 2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Ariat, a popular equestrian clothing brand, has opened its second store in the United States at The Summit at Fritz Farm, just in time for the Kentucky Derby, Rolex and Keeneland. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com