Reese Witherspoon’s retail store Draper James opens at The Summit

Draper James, the Southern fashion line launched by actress Reese Witherspoon in 2015, opened its Lexington store on Thursday at The Summit at Fritz Farm off Nicholasville Road.
“Affordable luxury,” is how CEO Andrea Hyde has described the retail store which includes clothing, handbags, accessories and home accents including barware and stationery.
Other stores in the chain are in Nashville and Dallas.
Hours for the Lexington store will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday. Phone number is 859-618-6786.
The store name is in honor of Witherspoon’s grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
