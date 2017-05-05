Alfalfa Restaurant, Lexington’s iconic healthy eatery, is sold

Alfalfa Restaurant, home of healthy eating and tales of the Lexington counterculture for 44 years, has been sold.
The downtown restaurant, at 141 East Main Street, is being sold by owners Jim Happ and Betsey Moses to Salvador Sanchez and Cameron Heathcoat.
Sanchez is the owner of A Cup of Common Wealth, Magic Beans Coffee Roasters and Chocolate Holler.
Heathcoat has a certificate in health and wellness coaching and previously owned and operated Well-Ology, a plant-based food delivery service. Cameron Heathcoat’s husband Kevin Heathcoat, who is an owner of Bourbon n’ Toulouse and Chevy Chase Inn, will participate in the transition.
The announcement that Alfalfa was up for sale was made in November 2016. The sale to Sanchez and Heathcoat is expected to be finalized on July 1.
“I grew up going to Alfalfa,” Cameron Heathcoat said. “I bought not just a piece of Lexington history, but of my family.” The restaurant’s original location was near the University of Kentucky campus.
While the menu will remain much the same, Heathcoat said, there will be some additions for those eating a plant-based diet.
