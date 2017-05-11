Valvoline dedicates new $35 million headquarters

Officials celebrated the opening of Valvoline Inc.’s new $35 million, 162,400-square-foot world headquarters off Palumbo Drive Thursday.
The four-story building houses Valvoline’s approximately 700 Lexington employees.
Today is a great day for Valvoline,” said CEO Sam Mitchell. “We officially dedicated our new headquarters, an amazing building that reflects our ongoing commitment to Kentucky and the communities we serve. We’re proud to call Lexington home.”
Valvoline is a leading worldwide producer and distributor of premium branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants and automotive chemicals. Valvoline has been headquartered in Lexington for more than 30 years. The company recently spun off from Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to become the latest standalone global company based in Fayette County.
