Apple to invest $200 million in Kentucky Gorilla Glass plant

Apple announced Friday morning that it plans to invest $200 million in the Corning Gorilla Glass plant in Harrodsburg.
The investment will support the 65-year-old Corning plant’s research and development, equipment needs and glass processing, according to an Apple news release.
The money will come from Apple’s new Advanced Manufacturing Fund, which the company says will invest $1 billion with U.S.-based companies to develop innovative production and skilled jobs. Corning is the fund’s first investment, Apple said. The company spent $50 billion last year with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers and manufacturers.
“Corning is a great example of a supplier that has continued to innovate and they are one of Apple’s longstanding suppliers,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a press release. “This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America.”
“Corning’s longstanding relationship with Apple has not only led to significant glass innovations that have enabled new capabilities for consumers, it has also helped create nearly 1,000 American jobs and allowed us to continue growing and expanding in the U.S.,” Wendell P. Weeks, Corning’s chairman, CEO and president said in a news release.
More than 400 jobs in Harrodsburg and 1,000 jobs in Corning have been created with Gorilla Glass since 2007, according to Apple.
Comments