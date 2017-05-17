Bad Wolf Burgers opening second location off South Broadway

Bad Wolf Cafe, which operates a hamburger restaurant at 1415 Leestown Road, will soon open a second location off South Broadway near the University of Kentucky.
The restaurant will probably open over Memorial Day and no later than June 1, said Joe Collins, who owns the restaurant with his wife Rachelle Collins. The location formerly housed a Gold Star Chili and has an outdoor patio.
While the current Bad Wolf has about 70 seats, the new location has 100 seats and an upstairs space. It is adjacent to an apartment complex swimming pool, basketball court and volleyball court.
The Bad Wolf off South Broadway will add some new offerings, including a lounge upstairs with offerings from Lexington Coffee & Tea.
Joe Collins said that the decor would be maroon, grey and silver with a sleek contemporary look rather than reclaimed wood: “We’re just trying to make it comfortable,” he said.
The menu will likely include current favorites as well as some wrap sandwiches and salads and fresh fruit, Joe Collins said. He is considering adding a mahi mahi fish taco as well.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments