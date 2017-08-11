‘Walking Dead’ creator Robert Kirkman moves from AMC to Amazon

Cynthiana native Robert Kirkman, creator of “The Walking Dead,” is leaving AMC to develop shows for Amazon’s streaming service. Amazon announced on Friday that Kirkman and his Skybound Entertainment signed a first-look deal that will develop TV projects exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. No price for the deal was announced.
Kirkman and his longtime collaborator David Alpert will create new shows for Amazon Studios’ expanded science fiction, fantasy and horror catalog. Skybound Entertainment’s co-presidents of film and television, Bryan and Sean Furst, will oversee the Amazon project in conjunction with Kirkman and Alpert, according to the company.
“At Skybound Entertainment we strive to tell the best stories in the most unique and creative ways in an effort to always break new ground,” Kirkman said in a news release. “A forward-thinking company like Amazon is the perfect home for us. Their new foray into genre fiction has us at peak optimism for what can be accomplished during this unprecedented partnership. Sharon Tal Yguado (now head of event series for Amazon Studies) has been an instrumental force in the success of ‘Walking Dead’ and ‘Outcast’ from day one. Being able to not only continue that relationship, but also expand it into new territory with the vast resources of Amazon, means great things are ahead for myself, David Alpert, Skybound and fans of awesome entertainment. Look out world, here we come!”
“Robert is a gifted storyteller who shares our passion for elevated genre storytelling that pushes boundaries,” Tal Yguado said.
Kirkman adapted his Eisner award-winning series “The Walking Dead” into a top-rated television series for AMC in 2010. It became a worldwide phenomenon and the highest-rated basic cable drama of all time, according to Amazon, and has now spawned a spinoff and a video game.
According to published reports, Kirkman will continue to be a part of the existing AMC series, which also include a comic-book documentary series.
Last year, Cynthiana hosted “Walking Dead” Day, with thousands of fans coming dressed as zombies for a reception for Kirkman and artist Tony Moore, who drew the first six issues of the comic book that inspired the series.
The news comes days after Netflix announced it had purchased comic book publisher Millarworld for between $50 million to $100 million.
