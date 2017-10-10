The Julep Cup closing at end of month; Woodlands space for lease

The Julep Cup, in The Woodlands at the corner of Woodland Avenue and East Main Street, is closing at the end of the month.
Owner Carol Brooks said she decided not to renew the lease.
“We selected Friday, Oct. 27, to be our last day in operation as The Julep Cup,” Brooks said in an email. “We appreciate the many fine customers that have become our friends over the nine years in operation. We will conclude with a ‘reservations only’ party featuring Phil Copeland and Bill Brooks, Bob Bryant, Harold Young and Steve DiMartino.”
The Julep Cup is accepting reservations through October 27, Brooks said. Call 859-226-0300. She will decide after the end of the year whether to open a new place, she said.
The Webb Companies has the 3,046-square-foot first-floor restaurant and bar space, which also has a covered patio area, listed as available beginning in December.
The restaurant location has also been Cafe Jennifer’s and the Woodlands Grill.
“We are actively looking for a replacement restaurant for this location,” said Woodford Webb, president of the Webb Companies. “It is our goal to find an operator for the restaurant that will complement the neighborhood as well as the residents of The Woodlands.”
