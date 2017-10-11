Pizza, tickets, toys: How freebies make stuff go viral

More Videos 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral Pause 0:50 Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 2:12 Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility 0:50 Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 0:57 Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 1:07 'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals 1:56 Dillon Pulliam's 1-on-1 games against taller little brother 'pretty competitive' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away. Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away. jpatton1@herald-leader.com

