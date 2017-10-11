Move over pizza delivery guy, UberEATS goes live in Lexington Thursday

UberEATS, the app that lets you order food fast, launches Thursday in Lexington and Louisville.
Customers who download the UberEATS app will be able to select from restaurants beginning at midnight, said Berry Kennedy, general manager for UberEATS in Kentucky.
However, there are some caveats: only certain restaurants have signed on so far and delivery is available only within New Circle Road.
Otherwise, it’s just like Uber, Kennedy said. Customers place an order on their phone, pay with a credit or debit card, and watch the progress of their meal. You can also place orders on the UberEATS website, ubereats.com.
“One of the cool features is that before you order you can see the estimated arrival time,” Kennedy said. “It’s very fast; the average delivery time is less than 35 minutes.”
More than 30 restaurants in Lexington are listed, including Lexington Diner, Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, Sir Pizza, The Simple Greek, Stella’s Kentucky Deli, Archa Nine Thai, and Detroit Famous Coney Island.
UberEATS will have competition: Mrdelivery.com already delivers in Lexington for well over 100 restaurants, according to its website. Grubhub also delivers here, as does EatStreet.
The prices for UberEATS are the same as you would pay in the restaurant, plus a $4.99 delivery fee. UberEATS is offering a special deal to launch: Use the promo coded KYEATS and get $5 off your first two orders.
“It lets eaters get what they want, when they want it; lets restaurants reach whole new groups of eaters and serves existing eaters. And lets people who are Uber drivers have more flexible earning opportunities,” Kennedy said.
And it isn’t just for college students who need a late-night pad Thai, she said. It also appeals to older couples, families, busy people, she said.
“College students are awesome but we really serve all sorts of people. And we have a wide selection on our app so anyone who loves great food can get that food conveniently,” she said. “People really love the UberEATS service and find it to be a great addition to their city and restaurant community. We’re really excited to bring it to Lexington and Louisville.”
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
