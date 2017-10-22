New leader named for Downtown Lexington Partnership

Law
Dinsmore & Shohl: Megan E. Niespodziany has joined the Lexington office and will practice out of the litigation department, focusing on commercial litigation. Niespodziany previously served as a summer associate at Reinhardt & Associates, drafting motions for summary judgment and conducting research regarding insurance defense and criminal law. Niespodziany earned her J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law.
Organizations
Downtown Lexington Partnership: Terry Sweeney has been named the organization’s first president and chief executive officer. Sweeney comes to Lexington after serving as executive director of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Downtown Lexington Corp. and the Lexington Downtown Development Authority have joined forces to form the new organization, which unifies activities that develop and promote downtown Lexington.
