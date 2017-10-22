Megan Niespodziany
Megan Niespodziany Photo provided
Megan Niespodziany Photo provided

Business

New leader named for Downtown Lexington Partnership

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

October 22, 2017 9:54 AM

Law

Dinsmore & Shohl: Megan E. Niespodziany has joined the Lexington office and will practice out of the litigation department, focusing on commercial litigation. Niespodziany previously served as a summer associate at Reinhardt & Associates, drafting motions for summary judgment and conducting research regarding insurance defense and criminal law. Niespodziany earned her J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Organizations

Downtown Lexington Partnership: Terry Sweeney has been named the organization’s first president and chief executive officer. Sweeney comes to Lexington after serving as executive director of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Downtown Lexington Corp. and the Lexington Downtown Development Authority have joined forces to form the new organization, which unifies activities that develop and promote downtown Lexington.

Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Ave., Lexington, Ky. 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand
Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK 0:36

Double Dogs says patio will open to dogs, health department OK

View More Video