Latest dining trend coming to new restaurant on South Broadway

A poké place is coming to Lexington: Miyako Poké Bowl, from the same chef who has Miyako Sushi & Steak House on Richmond Road. The new restaurant will be at 867 South Broadway, where the Toll House Café/Red Mango place was briefly.
Owner Andy Chi plans to open Miyako Poké Bowl in December and serve lunch and dinner. Poké (usually pronounced POE-keh) is akin to fish salad, usually made of raw fish marinated with soy sauce and tossed with vegetables and other items, including sweet fruit such as mango, and served over rice.
Poké is one of the hottest items in dining, migrating to the mainland from Hawaii, and it has been cropping up all over the country at new fast-casual chains including Wisefish Poké, Pokéworks and Sweetfin Poké.
Chi said Miyako will use sushi-grade tuna or salmon to make the poké bowls, and will combine it with rice or salad, avocado and vegetables, all seasoned with soy sauce and sesame and other spices.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s a big trend on west, east and big cities. But so far for Lexington, we’ll be the first,” Chi said. He’s eager to bring in something new and thinks his customer base will be students who also want to try “the new thing.”
His partner in the business, sushi chef David Zheng, will run Miyako Poké Bowl, which will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. It joins a mini restaurant row off South Broadway, next to Jersey Mike’s Subs, Pie Five Pizza and DV8 Kitchen.
Miyako Sushi & Steak House, which also has a hibachi grill, is staying open.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments