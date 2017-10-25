New Kentucky Derby sponsor: Out with the Colonel, in with the bourbon

Chris Morris, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve distillery, prepares a mint julep for Anita Cauley, right with hat, in the Brown Forman tent before the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Saturday May 4, 2013. On Oct. 25, Churchill Downs announced Woodford Reserve will be the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. Mark Mahan Herald-Leader