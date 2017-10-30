Chef known for parking lot smokers opening his own restaurant

Chef Love Talley, who has built a following for the barbecue tent that pops up in parking lots around Central Kentucky, is going bricks and mortar, opening a restaurant at 1479 Boardwalk in Lexington on Wednesday. The location was formerly Amici’s, which closed earlier this year.
Talley’s BBQ will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and will have a format similar to that of his tent, with smokers and grills going out back and steam tables to serve brisket and sides. He plans to add breakfast in January.
“I going to use the same method I have for 19 years, with grills outside,” Talley said Monday.
“We do beef, pork, chicken, beef brisket of course, Polish sausage and all the side items as well, green beans, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, and mac and cheese. For the first 30 days I’m going to keep menu identical to what I’ve been serving.”
The service will be a buffet, with servers preparing the plate for customers, Talley said.
He hopes to get his liquor license early next year and has a banquet room for 50 to 60 people that is available for wedding receptions, birthdays and private parties.
He still plans to do some catering and cooking in Winchester “every now and then,” he said. “I’m not retiring the tent.”
