Former Kmart location to become “family fun center” founded by Kentuckians

Malibu Jack’s, a “family fun center” with games, bowling, playground, bumper cars and a restaurant, is taking over the space formerly occupied by Kmart at 2520 Nicholasville Road.
Malibu Jack’s also has a location in Louisville near I-64 and Blankenbaker Parkway. Its current Lexington location is at 3025 Blake James Drive near Old Todds Road.
Malibu Jack’s offers indoor activities and event space year-round, a news release from the business states. The Nicholasville Road location, with 100,000 square feet, will double the Malibu Jack’s space in Lexington.
The new Malibu Jack’s will open in summer, 2018. The Blake James Drive location will close then.
Malibu Jack’s was founded in 2013 by brothers Jeff, Steve and Terry Hatton, who grew up in Lexington. Their father Vernon Hatton was Kentucky’s first high school player of the year in 1954 while playing for Lafayette High School.
He would later help lead the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team to the national title in 1958.
