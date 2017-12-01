Lexington bakery quietly closing neighborhood store at end of year

Word has been making its way around the neighborhood: Did you hear about Donut Days?
Donut Days Bakery in Chevy Chase, a local mainstay for doughnuts, cookies and birthday cakes, is closing at the end of the year.
Owner Fred Wohlstein declined to comment, saying in an email that he preferred to just go quietly.
But Bill Farmer, who owns the Euclid Avenue building that houses the bakery as well as Honnah-Lee Bubble Tea located next door, confirmed he will be looking for a new tenant after the first of the year.
The bakery has been telling loyal customers that it will be closing. It’s fully stocked for now and orders are still being taking for holiday items such as Christmas cookies and butter biscuits.
The Southland Drive location will remain open.
The bakery opened in 2014 as a branch of the original, which opened as a Donut Kastle franchise in 1972. The original owners, the Day family, sold the business to the Wohlsteins in 2010, according to the Donut Days Bakery website. The location on the Richmond Bypass apparently will be staying open, too.
