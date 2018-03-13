Shopping center gets $1.5 million facelift, including facade work, paint

Eastland Shopping Center on Winchester Road is undergoing a $1.5 million renovation.
The changes includes facade work, fresh paint and an updated pylon sign, according to B.C. Wood Properties, which owns and manages the center. The renovation also includes the new Central Roll Call Center for the Fayette County Police Department, which opened in August, 2017.
Eastland Shopping Center was the first strip shopping center in Lexington, opening in 1957, according to a release from Wood Properties. Brian Wood, chief executive officer and founder of B.C. Wood Properties, said that because Eastland “is a highly visible center on a main corridor of Lexington, we want to improve the look of the center as it is often one of the first retail centers seen by many visitors” to town.
Eastland’s newest tenant, is Upgrade Dance Studio. Eastland is also home to a Save-A-Lot grocery store, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Roses Discount Store, a Chase Bank branch and the Nefertiti restaurant.
Never miss a local story.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments