Former country singer’s restaurant spot sold; Mexican place to open

The former restaurant of country singer John Michael Montgomery is coming back to life.
John Michael’s Hometown Bar and Grill will soon be the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant.
It’s expected to open in June at 220 North Plaza Drive where the Nicholasville native opened his place in 2005 with a giant guitar-shaped sign. It later closed and became a Reno’s Roadhouse. Brother Eddie Montgomery also had a restaurant at one time; Eddie Montgomery’s Steakhouse in Harrodsburg closed in 2013.
Rio Grande will be a casual dining sit-down Mexican restaurant with a full bar, according to owner Octavio Correa.
The menu will be similar to that of his other restaurants, Rio Grande in Newport and Casa Cafe in Richmond, with Tex-Mex favorites such as fajitas, burritos and tamales.
The Nicholasville location will be open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week, Correa said.
Near a neighborhood of restaurants, including Sonny’s BBQ, Zaxby’s, Applebee’s, Bruster’s and Dairy Queen, the property is about 5,400 square feet, about 160 seats and patio seating for warm weather.
