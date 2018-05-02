Major liquor delivery service launches in Lexington in time for Derby

Drizly, the largest alcohol delivery site, is launching in Lexington in partnership with Liquor Barn.
The service goes live just in time for Derby.
Beginning this week, you can log onto the Drizly app on your smartphone or tablet or go to Drizly.com and order up the adult beverage of your choice and get it within an hour, or at a scheduled time. You can also order ahead for in-store pickup. Each delivery is $5 regardless of how much is ordered.
In Lexington, the orders will be filled by Liquor Barn; in Covington, Southgate and Fort Thomas, Drizly will pick your order up at The Party Source. In Louisville, where Drizly launched last year, seven more retail locations are being added to expand the service.
Chris Edgerton, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Liquor Barn, said that a change in state law last July allows delivery.
"We’re really excited about it. We've been serving Kentucky for 30-plus years and this is finally available in this state," he said. "Customers have asked for delivery to their homes and their parties, and we're excited to be able to do this now. ... We’ve been waiting for this opportunity."
The site went live on Monday, he said, and orders have already been coming in for everything from beer and wine to spirits and mixers.
And food? Beer cheese, and such?
"We can do food if you call in directly," Edgerton said. "Call the Hamburg store in Plaudit Place, which is the hub for delivery in Lexington."
More food options are likely to be coming to the app and website as well.
"Our strong initial reception from Louisville last year was the impetus to expand our mutually beneficial relationships with retailers there and throughout Kentucky," said Justin Robinson, Drizly's co-founder. "Our relationships with Liquor Barn and The Party Source enable us to do that, and bring the Drizly experience to more and more savvy consumers."
Besides beer, wine and spirits, Drizly also has soft drinks, juices, ice and mixers. The service is available in more than 70 cities in the U.S. and Canada.
And, yes, they card. Verification that you are over 21 is required for purchase.
Lexington also has Hops 2 Go, a locally owned liquor delivery service that will also pick up and delivery snacks and cigarettes.
