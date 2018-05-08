New upscale event venue opening in former boxing gym

A new event venue, The Heartwood, will open in June on Versailles Road at the site of a former boxing gym.
The Heartwood, at 1195 Versailles Road near downtown and Manchester Street, has a "very industrial feeling," according to Kaelyn Query, founder of event company LexEffect. The space is 4,500 square feet.
LexEffect started with events such as Chew, Bourbon Social and MoonTower Music Festival, and has expanded into event venues including Limestone Hall, on the top floor of downtown Lexington’s renovated courthouse.
In addition to its main space, the Heartwood includes new signage and lighting as well as a separate upstairs suite, catering kitchen and back deck patio area.
Comments