WKYT-TV to be part of third- largest broadcasting company in U.S.

Lexington's WKYT-TV will soon become part of the third-largest broadcasting company in the United States, with its owner, Gray Television, announcing on Monday that it will purchase Raycom Media in a $3.65 billion deal.
"This transaction marks Gray's transformation from a small, regional broadcaster into a leading media company with nationwide scale based on high-quality stations with exceptional talent in attractive markets," a press release from Gray Television, Inc., states.
The moves come at a time when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is making it easier for media companies to buy TV stations in the same market. The FCC voted in November to remove certain roadblocks to increase consolidation among media companies, potentially unleashing new deals as they seek to compete with online media.
Gray currently owns WYMT-TV in Hazard, WBKO-TV in Bowling Green and WKYT-TV. Raycom, an employee-owned company, owns Louisville's WAVE-TV.
The combined company will have 142 full-power television stations in 92 markets, the third largest portfolio in the U.S. Gray's station portfolio currently reaches about 10.4 percent of total U.S. television households and the combined company will boost it to 24 percent, according to the companies.
Raycom plans to sell or spin off units Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., which owns community newspapers and PureCars, a digital ad platform for the automotive industry. Gray said it will not acquire either units as part of the deal.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The parties expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2018.
