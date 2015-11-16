Tom Martin’s podcasts

Tom Martin’s Q&A appears every two weeks in the Herald-Leader’s Business Monday section. To listen to the interview, find the podcast below. The interview also will air on WEKU-88.9 FM on Mondays at 7:35 a.m. during Morning Edition and at 5:45 p.m. during All Things Considered.
Dec. 26
Tom Martin talked with Lorie Bishop about her work as Laboratory Manager at LGC Science Inc. in Lexington. Lorie has over 13 years of experience in equine drug testing and is a professional member of the Association of Official Racing Chemists.
Dec. 12
Tom Martin with Laura Dake, executive director of nonprofit IT, a transportation system similar to Uber, for seniors in Fayette and portions of nearby counties.
Nov. 28
Tom Martin talked with Nathan Wright, who holds a MBA and a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Kentucky, and has created a board game that gives players a way to wrap their mind around the global energy situation.
Nov, 14
Tom Martin talked with Ron Gilkerson, retired president of GRW, the engineering, architectural, and geospatial consulting firm based in Lexington.
Oct. 31
Tom Martin talked with Lonny White, who is chief operations officer at Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc.-Lexington, formerly known as Coldstream Laboratories.
Oct. 17
Tom Martin talked with Lexington attorney Jim Frazier, who chairs the governing board of the new Downtown Lexington Management District.
Oct. 3
Tom Martin talked with Chris Stiles, president of Unmanned Services, a Lexington-based company providing drone services to all kinds of commercial and civil industries.
Sept. 19
Tom Martin discussed the implications of this so-called “Third Age” with Dr. Graham Rowles, a professor in the Graduate Center for Gerontology in the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health.
Sept. 5
Tom Martin talked with Dave Tatman, executive director of the Kentucky Auto Industry Association.
August 22
Tom Martin talked with Steve Kelly, executive vice president, marketing and sales at Lexington-based Central Bank.
August 8
Tom Martin talked with Lynne McNees, vice president of the Lexington-based Associations International and president of one of its member organizations, the International SPA Association.
July 25
Tom Martin talked with Randall Stevens of Lexington-based ArchVision.
July 11
Tom Martin interviews Clive Pohl, a principal of the Lexington architecture firm Pohl, Rosa, Pohl.
June 27
Tom Martin interviews Jonathan Miller, former state treasurer and a principal of CivicPoint.
June 13
Tom Martin interviews Susan Zepada, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky
May 30
Tom Martin interviews Mary Claire O’Neal, author of ‘Becoming What You Want to See in the World.
May 16
Tom Martin interviews Pearse Lyons from Alltech on the unique annual conference his company will host at the Lexington Center for its 32nd year. “ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference” opens on May 22.
May 2
Tom Martin interviews Rodney Vinegar, who has spent 18 years working in human resources.
April 4
Tom Martin interviews Vincent Smith, chair of the Lexington chapter of SCORE, an organization of volunteer business people helping small business owners solve problems.
March 21
Tom Martin interviews Neil Goldsmith, co-founder of Evolva, a Swiss-based biotechnology firm with a significant relationship with Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
March 7
Tom Martin interviews Wilson Sebastian, owner of Willie's Locally Known, live music venue on Southland Drive.
Feb. 22
Tom Martin interviews Alyssa Faith Erickson, co-founder of Kentucky Hempsters and United hemp Industries.
Feb. 8
Tom Martin interviews Bill Bissett, president of the Kentucky Coal Association.
Jan. 25
Tom Martin interviews Mariam Gorjian, UK's Gatton College of Business and Economics director, commercialization specialist.
Jan. 11
Tom Martin interviews Bob King, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Dec. 27
Tom Martin interviews Dave Adkisson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 14
Tom Martin interviews Sara Day Evans, founding director of Accelerating Appalachia.
Nov. 30
Tom Martin interviews Matt Partymiller, operating manager of Solar Energy Solutions.
Nov. 16
Tom Martin interviews Jerry Rickett, president and CEO of Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp.
Nov. 2
Tom Martin interviews Lori Meadows, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council.
Oct. 19
Tom Martin interviews Bill Thomason, Keeneland president.
Oct. 5
Tom Martin interviews Anne Sabatino Hardy, executive director of Horse Country, a nonprofit organization developing ways to promote horse racing.
Sept. 21
Tom Martin interviews Adam Hatton, The Manchester Music Hall operator.
Sept. 7
Tom Martin interviews Ian Mooers, director of the Center for Economic Development, Entrepreneurship and Technology at EKU.
Aug. 24
Tom Martin interviews Kip Cornett, 2015 Breeders' Cup Keeneland Host Committee chair.
Aug. 10
Tom Martin interviews Mark Barnhard, Lexington chief of police.
July 27
Tom Martin interviews Joe Montgomery, chief executive officer of Omveria, a Lexington-based tech company.
July 13
Tom Martin interviews Jeromy and Lyndy Smith, founders of Lexington Theatre Company.
June 29
Tom Martin interviews Greg Walker, a Lexington developer.
June 15
Tom Martin interviews Jeff Brubaker, Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant project manager.
June 1
Tom Martin interviews Alison Davis, professor and director of Undergraduate Studies at the University of Kentucky’s Department of Agricultural Economics, executive director of the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky and president of the National Association of Community Development Extension Professionals on rural health care.
May 18
Tom Martin interviews Robert Riggs, founder and board member of the Kentucky Aviation Association.
May 4
Tom Martin interviews Dianne Leveridge, director of technical programs for the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.
April 20
Tom Martin interviews Dr. Jay Box, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
April 6, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Drura Parrish, founder and CEO of MakeTime, an online business that offers to manufacturers a marketplace where they can buy and sell machine production capacity by the hour.
March 23, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Gregg Morton, co-founder of WeStyle, an iOS app that provides instant fashion advice, inspiration and options.
March 9, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Rich Ord, founder of iEntry, a Lexington-based company that serves the online newsletter and Internet advertising industries.
Feb. 23, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Bill Farmer, president of United Way of the Bluegrass.
Feb. 9, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Brian Raney, co-founder of Awesome Inc.
Jan. 26, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Developer Phil Holoubek and Kevin Smith, President and CEO of Community Ventures Corp.
Jan. 12, 2015
Tom Martin interviews Carla Blanton, Commerce Lexington's public policy committee chair.
Dec. 29, 2014
Tom Martin interviews David Adkisson, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, on the group's 2015 legislative agenda.
Dec. 15, 2014
Tom Martin interviews LaShana Harris, founder of Babylocity, a Frankfort-based company that develops products for busy mothers.
Dec. 1, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Michael Hartman, founder of Frogdice, the Lexington digital game development studio.
Nov. 3, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Warren Nash, director of the Lexington office of the Kentucky Innovation Network.
Oct. 20, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Bobby Clark, founder and president of Sustainable Business Ventures.
Sept. 22, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Alltech co-founder Deirdre Lyons.
Sept. 8, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Gretchen Brown, Hospice of the Bluegrass CEO.
Aug. 25, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Ebony Nava, a Coca-Cola New Century Scholar.
Aug. 11, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Tom Stultz, President of JMI Sports.
July 28, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Matt Bellis, CEO of Seikowave, a Lexington-based technology company focused on three-dimensional scanning.
July 14, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Amy Cloud, CEO of the Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce.
June 30, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Robert Wagoner, a real estate and suburban retail development professional.
June 16, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Ron Mossotti, president of Lexington's Hammond Communications.
June 2, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Bob Stewart, secretary of Kentucky's Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
May 19, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Kip Cornett, president, CEO and namesake of advertising and creative agency Cornett.
May 5, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Scott Clark, owner of Lexington-based BuzzMaven Labs.
April 21, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Alan Stein, founder of SteinGroup, a Lexington-based business consulting firm.
March 24, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Ron Crouch, director of research and statistics in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development.
March 10, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Mukang Cho, CEO of In-Rel Properties.
Feb. 24, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Chris Young, a member of the Blue Angels, which helps entrepreneurs.
Feb. 10, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Paul Coomes, emeritus professor of economics at the University of Louisville.
Jan. 27, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Lexington mayor Jim Gray.
Jan. 13, 2014
Tom Martin interviews Dave Adkisson president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, on the group's 2014 legislative priorities.
Dec. 30, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Dean Harvey on the Kentucky Angel Network that links new businesses with would-be investors.
Dec. 16, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Rob Pottorf, a Lexington film composer who works with Disney, CBS, Paramount, Lionsgate and 20th Century Fox.
Dec. 2, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Kris Kimel, a co-founder and president of the Kentucky Science and Technology Corp.
Nov. 18, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Marty Canning, an executive vice president of Lexmark International, Inc., and president of the company's Imaging Solutions and Services division.
Nov. 4, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Charlie Martin, director of Lexington's Division of Water Quality, on the city's new program to manage sanitary sewer capacity.
Oct. 21, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Michael Benson, EKU's new president
Oct. 7, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Margaret Levi on the Affordable Care Act
Sept. 23, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Al Blevins on Lexington's commercial real estate market.
Sept. 9, 2013
Tom Martin interviews Richard Hopgood on Lexington's commercial real estate market.
