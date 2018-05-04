These 5 famous Kentuckians are larger than life in new Lexington mural

SHARE COPY LINK If you think Anthony Davis looks tall in person, wait until you see his 20 feet tall torso in Jonas Never’s mural. For the past week Jonas has been painting a giant mural at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop at Malabu Dr. and Nicholasville Rd. Charles Bertram

If you think Anthony Davis looks tall in person, wait until you see his 20 feet tall torso in Jonas Never’s mural. For the past week Jonas has been painting a giant mural at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop at Malabu Dr. and Nicholasville Rd. Charles Bertram