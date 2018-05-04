These 5 famous Kentuckians are larger than life in new Lexington mural

If you think Anthony Davis looks tall in person, wait until you see his 20-foot-tall torso in Jonas Never’s mural in Lexington.
For the past week Jonas has been painting a 55 -foot by 25-foot mural on the side of the soon-to-open Floyd’s 99 Barbershop at the Venue, a new development at Malabu Drive and Nicholasville Road. The shop will have its grand opening on May 18.
Never used more than 75 cans of spray paint and several quarts of brush-on paint to create the mural of famous Kentuckians that includes Loretta Lynn, Chris Stapleton, Tim Couch, Anthony Davis, and George Clooney holding a glass of bourbon.
Also included is a section showing six horses racing at Keeneland and the Kentucky Theatre marquee. The Lexington shop is the first Floyd’s for Kentucky, and franchise owners David and Lindsay Jones plan to open more locations in Louisville and Nashville.
The shops are known for their old-school vibe featuring a wall of rock and roll posters. Never, who lives in California, will return to paint murals at the new locations.
