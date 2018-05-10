1920's Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits Lexington, offers flights

A historic vintage aircraft, a 1920's Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT made a visit to the Aviation Museum of Kentucky this week, offering flights to the general public.
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) brought the first-ever mass produced airliner to Lexington.
The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio home today. Today, EAA and the Liberty Aviation Museum work together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country for all to enjoy.
Flights will be available to the general public Thursday through Sunday.
