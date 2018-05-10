Pilot Colin Soucy is offering scenic tours over Lexington aboard a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airplane through this weekend. For more information on flight times and prices visit https://www.aviationky.org. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Pilot Colin Soucy is offering scenic tours over Lexington aboard a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airplane through this weekend. For more information on flight times and prices visit https://www.aviationky.org. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Local

1920's Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits Lexington, offers flights

By Herald-Leader Staff Report

May 10, 2018 06:44 PM

A historic vintage aircraft, a 1920's Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT made a visit to the Aviation Museum of Kentucky this week, offering flights to the general public.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) brought the first-ever mass produced airliner to Lexington.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio home today. Today, EAA and the Liberty Aviation Museum work together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country for all to enjoy.

Flights will be available to the general public Thursday through Sunday.



  Comments  