US Navy fighter jets land at airport just in time for summer camp

Two US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter planes landed at Blue Grass Airport Thursday morning to help open The Aviation Museum of Kentucky’s Aviation Summer Camp.
The four members of the crew talked to the campers and gave them a tour of the fighter jets.
The aircraft and pilots are part of VFA-32, a squadron based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. Also known as The Swordsmen, VFA-32 can trace its heritage back to 1943 and World War II service in the Pacific. The planes of VFA-32 are the front-line fighters of the US Navy.
Aviation Summer Camp is an annual program offered by the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. The two-day curriculum includes various aspects of flight along with an actual flying experience with planes and pilots from the aviation program at Eastern Kentucky University.
