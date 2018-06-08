Husband and wife dead after apparent murder-suicide off Liberty Road

A Lexington man and woman died Thursday night in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in a home off Liberty Road, according to the Fayette County coroner's office and Lexington police.
Officers were called at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a house on Kenwood Drive for a reported "domestic violence incident" involving a weapon, according to police. They found two adults, a 39-year-old woman and her 54-year-old husband, each with a gunshot wound.
The man and the woman were pronounced dead by Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn at the scene.
Investigators believe the man and woman had been arguing before the man shot his wife and then himself, according to police. The couple's teenage daughter was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.
"It's very sad, they've got some children and it (was) a pretty happy time for one of the children," Ginn said. "But the community and ... the church have kind of gathered around them. They're going to need a lot of support. This will be something that the one daughter will never forget, so the community just really needs to help out."
The names of the husband and wife have not yet been released pending notification of some family members, Ginn said.
