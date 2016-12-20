Police, firefighters search Bourbon County creek for missing Lexington woman

More than two weeks after Tina Johnson was last seen, Kentucky State Police and divers with the Lexington Fire Department searched for her Tuesday in Bourbon County.
Johnson was last seen in her Lexington home on the evening of Dec. 2, according to family. Her car was found the next day in front of an apartment off Cypress Street in Paris. Inside the car was Johnson’s purse and her identification. Her family has searched for her since then and has put signs up around Paris about her disappearance.
Tuesday’s search was conducted in Stoner Creek alongside Coulthard Lane, a small road off Cynthiana Road, outside Paris. Scott Lengle, a sergeant with Kentucky State Police Post 6 in Dry Ridge, said detectives and investigators had been on the scene since about dawn Tuesday. The Lexington Fire Department Search and Rescue team also assisted in searching the creek. Several state police and Lexington Fire Department vehicles left the scene about 2 p.m.
Lengle said the state police has conducted multiple interviews and has executed various search warrants in connection with the search, but specifics were not divulged. He said other locations in Bourbon County have also been checked.
Lengle said the investigation remains open, but he couldn’t say whether any evidence was found.
Johnson is a white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair, according to state police. She is five foot three and 130 pounds. To contact state police Post 12 with information, call 502-227-2221 or go to Kentuckystatepolice.org/posts/post12.html. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for the search for Tina Johnson at Gofundme.com/33tlsaw.
Lengle said that if any civilians plan to search on their own, they should contact KSP.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader.
