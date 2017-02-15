Grand jury takes no action in death of Lexington cardiologist

A grand jury has taken no action regarding the death of Lexington cardiologist Dr. David Cassidy, who was killed in a bicycling accident in Bourbon County.
Cassidy, 62, died last April after he was hit by a car while on U.S. 68, known as Lexington Road in Bourbon County and Paris Pike in Fayette County.
Allison Bishop, 24, of Paris was southbound in her 2013 BMW X3 when she used the left lane to pass a vehicle in the right lane, according to Kentucky State Police. As she returned to the right lane, she failed to see Cassidy on his bike, police said. Cassidy was struck by the front right side of the BMW.
Bishop is the daughter of Seth Hancock, general partner of Claiborne Farm in Paris.
The grand jury met Feb. 9, said Gordie Shaw, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bourbon County.
In cases such as vehicular fatalities, when the cause might be unclear, protocol is to present the cases to a grand jury for investigation.
No action taken is different than a no true bill, which is a finding by a grand jury that there is no probable cause to decide that a crime has been committed. Kentucky State Police weren’t seeking any charges, Shaw said.
“The grand jury basically just decided to hear about the investigation,” he said, and the grand jury could have considered the case as a criminal case or have state police do more investigation.
Shaw said, from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s perspective, there is no other action to take.
Cassidy was a member of the Zombies, a local cycling group. Another member of the group, Mark Hinkel, was hit and killed by a truck in April 2015 in Scott County.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments