Historic theater’s renovations uncovered film reels from the 1920s

After having suffered from deferred maintenance for several years, the historic theater in Winchester is getting a touch up.
The Leeds Center of the Arts is closed for the next couple of months while the historic theater gets renovations that include new plaster and paint. The work started in December.
Tracey Miller, president of Winchester Council for the Arts, a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to save the theater after it temporarily closed because of lack of attendance and cost of upkeep, said a leaky roof, crumbling walls and water damage were some of the major problems with the approximately 400-seat theater.
The roof has been repaired, and now new toilets, paint, a curtain and carpet are on the list to spruce up or replace.
A $100,000 anonymous private donation and a $50,000 donation from the Clark County Community Foundation made the renovations possible.
“Winchester is a very generous community,” Miller said.
The deadline for completition of renovations is April 15, when the Kentucky native and cellist Ben Sollee is scheduled to perform.
The theater, at 37 N. Main St., has had more than 18,000 visitors over the past two years, said Miller, serving as a ‘true theater’ for the community. It serves as the location for theatrical productions, community gatherings and other entertainment performances.
“Art is really a great equalizer,” she said. “You can come together, you can have shared experience no matter your socioeconomic status, your race, your gender and we want Leeds to be a place that’s welcoming to everyone.”
The theater is also used by groups within the region, such as the Academy for Creative Excellence, a division of the University of Kentucky that offers education in the arts for school-aged children.
“It’s a regional draw,” said Nancy Turner, executive director for the Winchester-Clark County Tourism Commission.
Selina Arnett, vice president of Winchester Council for the Arts, said during the renovations of the theater hidden gems were discovered, such as film reels from the 1920s that were found underneath the theater’s balcony.
The Leeds Center of the Arts was one of Winchester’s first movie houses, dating back to at least 1925 when it was bought by S.D. Lee, president of the Winchester Amusement Company.
The first film shown in the theater was “The Crowded Hour,” a 1925 silent film starring Bebe Daniels.
After closing in 1986, the Winchester Council for the Arts raised $800,000 to restore the theater to its original appearance. The theater reopened in 1990 with new equipment, a larger stage and the original paint scheme of 1925.
