March 20, 2017 12:22 PM

Police arrest woman after finding her passed out, on top of child

By Trey Crumbie

Winchester

A woman in Clark County was arrested Monday morning after police say they found her passed out, drunk and covered in urine with a child underneath her.

An officer from the Winchester Police Department responded to 27 Oliver Street shortly after midnight in reference of a woman trying to harm five children, according to an arrest citation.

Upon arrival, the officer found the home door wide open and three children younger than 5 years old inside the home unmonitored. The officer entered the home when a family member arrived and found Esther A. Johnson, 31, in her bedroom with a child underneath her.

A 9-year-old ran about one mile away from the home to get help from family members, according to the arrest citation. The child said Johnson placed her face into a pillow and would not let her up and pushed her in the face multiple times while making threats of physical abuse, according to the citation.

The 9-year-old said Johnson also did the same to a 1-year-old.

Johnson was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was booked into the Clark County jail. Johnson was scheduled be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday. Social services was called and the children were taken from Johnson.

Johnson is the sole caretaker of the children, according to the citation.

