Child porn charges follow Kentucky man's alleged online conversation with minor

A Winchester man was charged with several counts of child pornography possession after he was discovered having a conversation with a minor online, Kentucky State Police said Friday.
Herbert Rice, 38, was arrested about 8 p.m. Thursday after the undercover investigation, according to state police. He engaged in illicit conversation with a minor, according to state police.
He was charged with 20 counts of child porn and one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sex performance. Additional charges were expected, state police said.
Equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to state police's forensic laboratory for examination, state police said.
Rice was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.
